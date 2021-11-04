$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $703.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

