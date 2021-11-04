$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

