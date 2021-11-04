$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.83 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.