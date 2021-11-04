$0.35 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $17,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $11,555,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $5,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.04 and a beta of 1.27. QAD has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

