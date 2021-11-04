$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.49. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

OSTK stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,366. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,166 shares of company stock worth $106,697 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Overstock.com by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,960 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Overstock.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Overstock.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

