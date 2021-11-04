$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

