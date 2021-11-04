$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,009 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genpact by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 154.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 40.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.39. 7,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,348. Genpact has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

