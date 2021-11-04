-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.29. 6,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.11 and a beta of 1.61.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.