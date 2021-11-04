$0.59 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock remained flat at $$48.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

