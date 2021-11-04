$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.