$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.71. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.
In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
