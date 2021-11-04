-$0.92 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 290,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

