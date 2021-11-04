$1.04 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

