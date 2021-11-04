$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.10 million and the highest is $1.14 billion. Catalent posted sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE CTLT traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.93. 70,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. Catalent has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $142.64.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

