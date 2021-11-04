-$1.10 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.38). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,542. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

