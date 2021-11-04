$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

ICE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $96.14 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

