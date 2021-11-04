$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.59. 17,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,232. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $210.01 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.24.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
