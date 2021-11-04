$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.59. 17,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,232. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $210.01 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.