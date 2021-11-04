100,000 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Leonard Green & Partners L.P.

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

WB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

