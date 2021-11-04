1,042,714 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,042,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000. Amundi owned about 0.07% of CEMEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 240.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CEMEX by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 312,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 564,341 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NYSE CX opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

