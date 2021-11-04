10,465 Shares in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

