10,583 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.