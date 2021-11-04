10,600 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

