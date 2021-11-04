10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,635,400.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,750. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

