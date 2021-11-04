$122.53 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce sales of $122.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $469.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $473.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.54 million, with estimates ranging from $633.10 million to $639.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,270. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

