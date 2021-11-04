$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $133.50 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total value of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $18,248,310. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded down $9.21 on Monday, hitting $801.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $675.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.26. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $171.44 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

