135,686 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

