136,421 Shares in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.69 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

