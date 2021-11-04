$145.46 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $145.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $520.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $618.35 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $643.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,153. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 136.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.