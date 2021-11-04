14,500 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

