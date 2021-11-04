150,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,000. American Electric Power accounts for 9.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 119,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $2,351,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 88.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.