15,034 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

