$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 77,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

