$167.30 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $167.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.03 million and the highest is $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $661.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

OFC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 615,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,388. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

