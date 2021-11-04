168,752 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,972.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

