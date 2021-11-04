180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $28,082.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,899.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,481 shares of company stock valued at $350,181. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

