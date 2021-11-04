1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Masco worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Masco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Masco stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

