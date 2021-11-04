1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.93 and a 52-week high of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,529 shares of company stock worth $5,816,890. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

