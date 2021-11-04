1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $52.16 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,739 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

