1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,112 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $28,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Allegion stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.