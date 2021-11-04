1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,859 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

