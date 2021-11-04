262,768 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,537,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

