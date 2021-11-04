293,346 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,378. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

