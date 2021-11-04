$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average of $218.37. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

