$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,052. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.