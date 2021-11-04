$30.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.30 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.99. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

