30,735 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,208. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

