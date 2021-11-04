33,470 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 116,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. 9,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

