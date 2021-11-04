357 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock worth $90,937,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,238.85. 624,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,726,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.03 and a 1 year high of $1,215.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.