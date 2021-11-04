3,631 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,631 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

