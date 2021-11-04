$38.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $38.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.46 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $139.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.63 million, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 14,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 162.64%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.